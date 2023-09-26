Charlie Bighams Aloo Gobi 400g To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com 30% Less cardboard! We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Supper for Two Potatoes & cauliflower in our aromatic tomato & onion masala sauce Chilli rating - 2 Oven Cook in 25 Mins Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Potatoes (29%) (Sulphites), Cauliflower (24%), Tomatoes, Onions, Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Honey, Butter (Milk), Tamarind Chutney (Jaggery, Tamarind, Cumin, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Chillies, Cinnamon, Cloves, Dried Ginger), Salt, Coriander, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Ground Turmeric, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Parsley, Cumin Seeds, Ground Chillies, Garlic, Sugar, Ground Cardamom, Onion Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Ginger, Tomato Powder, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Dill, Flavouring: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Paprika, Ground Cloves, Ground Fenugreek, Secret Ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮