Freddie’s Farm Berry Bar Strawberry 5X20g

Dried apple, strawberry and vegetable bars Freddie's farm is real. Visit our website to see www.freddiesfarmsnacks.co.uk

We are a real family behind the brand. Freddie and Ottie are our little ones and we are Charlie and Laurie - 4th generation farmers and busy parents -doing our best to feed the next generation in an exceptionally delicious way. Charlie & Laurie Dad & mum to Freddie & Ottie.

Freddie's farm is real. Visit our website to see www.freddiesfarmsnacks.co.uk Never Concentrates or Purees 100% Plant Based 1 of 5 A-Day Dairy Free Gluten Free No Added Sugar Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Apple, Strawberry (10%), Beetroot, Carrot, Spinach

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Number of uses

This box contains 5 servings

Net Contents

20 x 20g ℮