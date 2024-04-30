King C. Gillette Men's Style Master Cordless Beard Trimmer

This appliance is suitable for cleaning under running water and use in a bathtub or shower. For safety reasons, it can only be oper ated cordless. Detach the shaver from the power supply before using it with water. This appliance is provided with a Safety Extra Low Voltage plug-in power supply. Do not exchange or tamper with any part of it, other wise there is risk of an electric shock. Only use the power supply provided with your appliance. If the appliance is marked 492, only use Braun power supplies coded 492-xxxx. Do not use if the appliance, the power supply or any attachment is damaged. Do not open the appliance. The appliance contains batteries that are non-replaceable. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children unless they are supervised. If the appliance is provided with a hair clipping attachment, it can be used for hair clipping purpose by children aged from 3 years under supervision. Keep power supply dry. Recommended temperature for charging is 5° to 35° C and for usage 15° to 35°C. Do not expose the appliance to temperatures higher than 50 °C for extended periods of time. Only use this appliance for its intended purpose. For delicate areas only use with sensitive body comb attached. For hygienic reasons, the appliance should only be used by one person.