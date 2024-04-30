New
image 1 of King C. Gillette Men's Style Master Cordless Beard Trimmer
image 1 of King C. Gillette Men's Style Master Cordless Beard Trimmerimage 2 of King C. Gillette Men's Style Master Cordless Beard Trimmerimage 3 of King C. Gillette Men's Style Master Cordless Beard Trimmerimage 4 of King C. Gillette Men's Style Master Cordless Beard Trimmerimage 5 of King C. Gillette Men's Style Master Cordless Beard Trimmer

King C. Gillette Men's Style Master Cordless Beard Trimmer

No ratings yet
Write a review

£40.00

£40.00/each

King C. Gillette Style Master Beard Trimmer
The cordless, multifunctional King C. Gillette Style Master is your one-solution tool for edging and trimming any beard style. It features a symmetrical comb for bi-directional movement, side cutters and a dolphin-tip design for one-stroke efficiency, and 4 cutting elements to reach long and short hair. It comes with 1 exchangeable blade with up to 6 months of durability and 3 interchangeable combs for flexible trimming. Reach real closeness and skin comfort thanks to the 4D blade technology.

View all Shaving

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here