Vitawell Relax Gummies 50s

50 Mixed berry flavour food supplement gummies with nutrients and herbal extracts

Niacin and iodine contribute to normal functioning of the nervous system. Niacin aids normal psychological function, while iodine supports normal cognitive function. With added herbal extracts, which are known for their calming properties.

De-stress & chill Adaptogen Complex With Ashwagandha, Passionflower & Lemon Balm No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegan friendly

Ingredients

Bulking Agents (Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Dextrose), Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera L.) Root Extract, Thickener (Citrus Pectins), Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Medium Chain Triglycerides Coconut Oil), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate), Glazing Agents (Sunflower Oil, Carnauba Wax), Lemon Balm (Melissa Officinalis L.) Extract, Passionflower (Passiflora Incarnata L.) Extract, Goji Fruit (Lycium Barbarum L.) Extract, Nicotinamide, Potassium Iodide

Net Contents

50 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions For Use: Adults: Chew two gummies daily. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

