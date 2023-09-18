Taylors of Harrogate Decaffe Roast Ground Coffee 200g

Decaffeinated ground coffee You can find our brew guides at taylorsofharrogate.co.uk Rainforest Alliance Certified. For more information, visit ra.org Used coffee grounds can be composted at home or put in your garden waste or food waste bin. Find out more at taylorsofharrogate.co.uk

A Family Coffee Company We're an independent, family coffee company from Yorkshire that's been roasting the highest quality coffee for over 130 years. Our family extends beyond our home in Harrogate. We don't just buy coffee, we work to improve livelihoods, protect landscapes and support thriving communities - facing the future together with coffee farmers.

Packed in a protective atmosphere. Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature Decaffé is a trademark of Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd.

Strength - 4 Great taste 2021 Smooth & Balanced Delightful flavours of smooth caramel and malt, just without the caffeine Decaffeinated using a natural water method making it great tasting decaf coffee Ideal for when you want great coffee flavour without the kick

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Arabica Coffee (100%)

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage