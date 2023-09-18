We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Red Peppers & Spicy Cheese Dip​ 120g

Tesco Red Peppers & Spicy Cheese Dip​ 120g

£1.75

£14.58/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
579kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ / 116kcal

Red Pepper with a soured cream, mayonnaise, mature red Cheddar cheese and jalapeño dip.
Pepper sticks with a spicy jalapeño chilli cheese dip. A perfect Tex Mex inspired snack.CRUNCHY & SPICY
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (66%), Soured Cream (Milk), Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Sugar, Rice Starch, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Jalapeño Chilli, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Chive, Turmeric, Potato Starch, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

