Wall's 4 Vegan Sausage Rolls 220g

Wall's 4 Vegan Sausage Rolls 220g

Puff pastry filled with seasoned pea protein and cous cous
The Home of Feel-Good FoodThis is just the ticket. That delicious Wall's taste - so familiar, and yet in this case, so very different. With 64 layers of crisp puff-pastry to bite through, you instantly appreciate the quality. Hot or cold, this'll hit the spot whenever you need a feel-good moment. So, tuck in and enjoy!
Britain's FavouriteOur Best Ever Recipe!
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Pea Protein (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Cous Cous (3%), Potato Starch, Onion, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Wheat Protein, Onion Powder, Sage, Sugar, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Emulsifier (Tri Sodium Diphosphates), White Pepper, Parsley, Thyme, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Spice Extract, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Herb Extract

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

220g ℮

