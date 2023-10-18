Vitawell Focus Gummies 60 Pack

60 Strawberry flavour food supplement vitamin gummies with Lion's mane (Hericium erinaceus) extract and coconut MCT oil

Niacin, vitamin B12 and iodine contribute to normal functioning of the nervous system. Niacin and Vitamin B12 support normal psychological function and contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Iodine aids normal cognitive function.

Mind & concentration Nootropic Complex With Lion's Mane, B12 & Iodine No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegan friendly

Ingredients

Bulking Agents (Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Dextrose), Thickener (Citrus Pectins), Acid (Citric Acid), Lion's Mane (Hericium Erinaceus) Extract from Fruiting Body, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Medium Chain Triglycerides Coconut Oil, Glazing Agents (Sunflower Oil, Carnauba Wax), Colour (Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate), Nicotinamide, Potassium Lodide, Cyanocobalamin

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions For Use: Adults: chew two gummies daily. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives