Vitawell Focus Gummies 60 Pack

Vitawell Focus Gummies 60 Pack

Vegan
Vegetarian

60 Strawberry flavour food supplement vitamin gummies with Lion's mane (Hericium erinaceus) extract and coconut MCT oil
Niacin, vitamin B12 and iodine contribute to normal functioning of the nervous system. Niacin and Vitamin B12 support normal psychological function and contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Iodine aids normal cognitive function.
Mind & concentrationNootropic ComplexWith Lion's Mane, B12 & IodineNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians and vegan friendly
Niacin, vitamin B12 and iodine contribute to normal functioning of the nervous systemNiacin and Vitamin B12 support normal psychological function and contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigueIodine aids normal cognitive function

Bulking Agents (Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Dextrose), Thickener (Citrus Pectins), Acid (Citric Acid), Lion's Mane (Hericium Erinaceus) Extract from Fruiting Body, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Medium Chain Triglycerides Coconut Oil, Glazing Agents (Sunflower Oil, Carnauba Wax), Colour (Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate), Nicotinamide, Potassium Lodide, Cyanocobalamin

30 x Gummies

Directions For Use: Adults: chew two gummies daily. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

