Biona Organic Butter Beans 400g

Biona Organic Butter Beans are a good source of iron, magnesium and rich in dietary fibre. Fat free and with no added sugar or salt, they are perfect to pack up your meals with healthy nutrients. Add into colourful salads, or mix with pesto and spinach as a delicious side dish.

Biona: 25 years of organic food. Biona: We Live, Love and Breathe Organic. Biona was born over 25 years ago on an unwavering commitment to 100% organic, ethically and sustainably sourced food. Today, we are still a family owned company, committed to providing high quality organic food for everyone to share and enjoy. All our products are certified organic, GMO free, suitable for vegetarians (many are vegan), with no artificial additives. Our Family Mission is: - Supporting organic farming - Cleaning up the environment - Investing our profits back into the Organic Future - Increasing the use of renewable energy (wind and solar) in our production - Treating our staff and business partners with fairness

EU Organic - IT-BIO-009, non-EU Agriculture Organic Food Federation Please Recycle

High in protein No BPA Used No Air Miles Ethically & Sustainably Sourced Family Business Certified Organic & GMO Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

Butter Beans*, Water, *= Certified Organic Ingredients

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Drained weight

240g