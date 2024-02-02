We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Biona Organic Butter Beans 400g

Biona Organic Butter Beans 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.60

£6.67/kg DR.WT

Vegan
Vegetarian

Organic Butter BeansWant to know more about the Biona story? Check us out at: www.biona.co.uk
Biona Organic Butter Beans are a good source of iron, magnesium and rich in dietary fibre. Fat free and with no added sugar or salt, they are perfect to pack up your meals with healthy nutrients.Add into colourful salads, or mix with pesto and spinach as a delicious side dish.
Biona: 25 years of organic food.Biona: We Live, Love and Breathe Organic.Biona was born over 25 years ago on an unwavering commitment to 100% organic, ethically and sustainably sourced food.Today, we are still a family owned company, committed to providing high quality organic food for everyone to share and enjoy. All our products are certified organic, GMO free, suitable for vegetarians (many are vegan), with no artificial additives.Our Family Mission is:- Supporting organic farming- Cleaning up the environment- Investing our profits back into the Organic Future- Increasing the use of renewable energy (wind and solar) in our production- Treating our staff and business partners with fairness
EU Organic - IT-BIO-009, non-EU AgricultureOrganic Food FederationPlease Recycle
High in proteinNo BPA UsedNo Air MilesEthically & Sustainably SourcedFamily BusinessCertified Organic & GMO FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 240G
High in protein

Ingredients

Butter Beans*, Water, *= Certified Organic Ingredients

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Drained weight

240g

View all Pulses, Lentils & Beans

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here