GINSTERS BBQ HUNTERS CHICKEN SLICE 170G

£1.95

£1.15/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

This slice contains
Energy
1871kJ
447kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
24.7g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.4g

high

57%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.25g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1100kJ/263kcal

British chicken and smoked bacon cooked in a smoky BBQ sauce with melted Mature Cheddar Cheese and Red Leicester, encased in light puff pastry.
Our expert chefs have combined 100% British chicken and streaky bacon cooked in a smoky BBQ sauce with melted West Country mature cheddar cheese. All encased in golden baked puff pastry for a delicious pub classic slice.- Made with 100% British chicken- We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours, or preservatives)- I am ready to eat cold, but I’m even better if you warm me up in an oven (15-20mins) or air fryer (8-11 mins)- Suitable for home freezing if you want to enjoy me later- We only use sustainably sourced palm oil (RSPO certified)Leave a review and let us know your thoughts on our BBQ Hunters Chicken Slice.
At Ginsters, dedication to quality is in everything we do. We only use 100% British meat and source our vegetables locally, where possible, never adding any artificial additives, colours or flavours.With over 50 years of craft and expertise in baking, our chefs are passionate about creating the best recipes. Whether that's the nation's favourite original Cornish Pasty, or our world flavour inspired bakes range, we want everyone to enjoy that unmistakable Ginsters tastiness.
100% British Chicken & PorkNo added artificial preservatives, colours or flavoursReady to eat cold, but even better warmed up in an oven (15-20 mins) or air fryer (8-11 mins)
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Chicken (20%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Potato, Tomato, Smoked Bacon with added Water (2.5%) (Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Muscavado Sugar, Tomato Puree, Red Leicester (Milk) (Colour: Annatto Norbixin), Egg, Salt, Milk, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Puree, Black Pepper, Smoked Sea Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Mustard Flour, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

