We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Biotiful Oat Kefir Yor-gut Vanilla 350g

Biotiful Oat Kefir Yor-gut Vanilla 350g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£7.14/kg

Oat-based cultured product with vanilla flavour and added vitamins and calciumUK's No 1 Kefir Brand‡‡By volume sales - visit www.biotifulguthealth.com to verify the comparison.
Gut Health*Made with added calcium and vitamin B12 for Gut Health**Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.Immunity Support**Made with added calcium and vitamin B12 for Gut Health* and immunity** support, no sugar added.**Vitamins B12 and D contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system.Biotiful Gut Health's Kefir Yor-guts are made by fermenting high-quality liquid oats with billions of live cultures, and are rich in plant-based nutrients. Enjoy anytime, at breakfast or as a snack.
Plant-BasedSource of CalciumNo Sugar AddedBillions of Live Cultures
Pack size: 350G
Source of CalciumNo Sugar Added

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats (11%)), Coconut Cream, Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob, Grape), Rice Flour, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Lemon Concentrate, Salt, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2, Live Vegan Kefir Cultures†, †Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Allergy Information

For allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approx. 3 portions per tub

Net Contents

350g ℮

View all Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here