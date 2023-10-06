Biotiful Oat Kefir Yor-gut Vanilla 350g

Oat-based cultured product with vanilla flavour and added vitamins and calcium UK's No 1 Kefir Brand‡ ‡By volume sales - visit www.biotifulguthealth.com to verify the comparison.

Gut Health* Made with added calcium and vitamin B12 for Gut Health* *Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Immunity Support** Made with added calcium and vitamin B12 for Gut Health* and immunity** support, no sugar added. **Vitamins B12 and D contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system. Biotiful Gut Health's Kefir Yor-guts are made by fermenting high-quality liquid oats with billions of live cultures, and are rich in plant-based nutrients. Enjoy anytime, at breakfast or as a snack.

Plant-Based Source of Calcium No Sugar Added Billions of Live Cultures

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats (11%)), Coconut Cream, Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob, Grape), Rice Flour, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Lemon Concentrate, Salt, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2, Live Vegan Kefir Cultures†, †Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Allergy Information

For allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approx. 3 portions per tub

Net Contents

350g ℮