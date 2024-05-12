We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ufit Pro50 Protein Drink Salted Caramel 500ml

Ufit Pro50 Protein Drink Salted Caramel 500ml

£3.00

£0.60/100ml

Vegetarian

Ufit Pro50 Prtn Drink Salted Caramel 500ml
A deliciously protein packed, fat free shake with no added sugar a source of vitamin C & suitable for vegetariansUFIT is a high protein salted caramel flavour milkshake drink with sweetener, natural flavours, added vitamins and contains naturally occurring sugars.
50g ProteinNo Added SugarFat FreeWith Added VitaminsVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 500ML
No Added SugarFat Free

Ingredients

Milk Protein Concentrate, Skimmed Milk, Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.3%), Vitamin & Mineral Blend (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Selenium, Vitamin D2), Stabilisers: Gellan Gum, Carrageenan, Flavourings, Salt, Sweetener: Sucralose, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate

Allergy Information

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 1 portion

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well!Drink chilled

