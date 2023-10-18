We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Corner Plant Based Yoghurt Strawberry & Pomegranate 136g

Muller Corner Plant Based Yoghurt Strawberry & Pomegranate 136g

Smooth fermented coconut milk dessert with strawberry and pomegranate compote.
Introducing Müller Corner Plant Based yogurts! Made with coconut milk, treat yourself to a thick and creamy vanilla flavour alternative to yogurt with a side of juicy Strawberry & Pomegranate compote!Enjoy the same Müllerlicious taste now plant based.Made with Coconut, Suitable for Vegans and vegetarians. Lactose Free
Delicious & CreamyPlant BasedMade with coconut
Water, Strawberries (13%), Coconut Milk (13%), Sugar, Pomegranate Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Tapioca Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Pea Protein, Inulin, Dextrose, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Stabilisers: Pectins, Colouring Food: Carrot Juice Concentrate, Spent: Ground Vanilla, Cultures: Str.Themophilus, L.Bulgarious, Salt

May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Peanut, Nuts, Egg, Mustard, Lupin, Sesame, Soya and Milk

136g ℮

