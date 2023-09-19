We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

La Famiglia Rana Chicken & Smoked Pancetta Fresh Tortelloni 250g

Fresh Egg Pasta with Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese and Smoked Pancetta FillingFind some of our favourite recipe inspiration at rana.co.uk
What Makes Rana Special?Great pasta is about texture as much as taste. So when it comes to our fillings, we take the freshest, most vibrant ingredients and always chop - never bliz. That way, each tortellone is an explosion of flavours.
Italy's Favourite**Source: IRI database - Fresh Pasta - Year Ending May '21 - Total Italy - Value ShareOur FamilyFrom our beginnings in 1962, we've always been a family business. We count everyone who works with us, cooks with us, grows our ingredients and eats our pasta as a family member. So, fill your bowl and welcome to the family!
Product packaged in a protective atmosphere. The purpose of the picture is solely to illustrate the product.FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C136152, www.fsc.org
Chopped Not BlitzedFresh Tortelloni - Terrific in 2 Minutes
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Filling 53%: Ricotta Cheese (from Milk), Chicken 20%, Mozzarella Cheese (from Milk) 18%, Smoked Bacon 13% (Pork, Salt, Natural Flavourings), Vegetable Fibres (Corn and Potato), Cream (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings (Contain Milk, Wheat, Barley), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Pasta 47%: Soft Wheat Flour, Eggs 30%, Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that also uses Fish, Nuts, Celery, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Soybeans. We thought you'd like to know we never, ever use hydrogenated fat. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, check the ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage

So Simple to Cook!1. Gently boil lots of fresh water in a big pan.2. Empty the pasta into the pan. Once the water reaches a simmer, cook your pasta for 2 minutes, no longer, then drain gently.3. Our pasta is ready to serve. Buon appetito!Top tips:- Sometimes fresh tortelloni can stick together a bit. If this happens, don't pull them apart - they should separate naturally while cooking.- To make a silky sauce keep back a splash of the pasta water and mix with some melted butter.- Add your own touch, as simple as a scattering of Parmesan, a trickle of olive oil or sauté a few of your favourite veggies.

