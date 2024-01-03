We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Unearthed Olives with Provolone 210g

Unearthed Olives with Provolone 210g

£3.65

£1.74/100g

Pitted green and pitted black olives with Provolone Cheese and mixed herbs1p from every pack supportsAction Against HungerRegistered Charity No. 1047501For recipe inspiration and step by step guides visit: www.foodsunearthed.co.uk
Flavour ProfileA Bitter Kick from the herbs with smooth Provolone undertones.We discovered this delicious Provolone in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius in Southern Italy. We've tumbled it in with mixed olives and herbs for you to enjoy. We love it with grapes and nuts
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Discover a World of FlavourRich & Full BodiedMixed Olives with Classic Italian Cheese
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Green & Black Olives (62%) (Green Olives, Black Olives, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Wine Vinegar), Provolone Cheese (27%) (Cows' Milk), Sunflower Oil, Mixed Herbs (1.3%) (Parsley, Basil, Marjoram, Oregano, Thyme, Sage), Lemon Oil (Sunflower Oil, Lemon Zest, Salt)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using Spanish or Greek olives and Provolone cheese made with Italian milk

Net Contents

210g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best Way to UseThrow these over a giant pizza. The hefty flavours will make it the best you've ever had! Probably.Pair WithChateauneuf-du-pape because, well why not?!Serving: Stir before serving.

