Biotiful Oat Kefir Yor-gut Cherry 350g

Oat-based cultured product with cherry flavour and added vitamins and calcium UK's No 1 Kefir Brand‡ ‡By volume sales - visit www.biotifulguthealth.com to verify the comparison.

Gut health* Immunity support** Biotiful Gut Health's Kefir Yor-guts are made by fermenting high-quality liquid oats with billions of live cultures, and are rich in plant-based nutrients. Made with added calcium and vitamin B12 for gut health* and immunity** support, no sugar added. Enjoy anytime, at breakfast or as a snack. *Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. ** Vitamins B12 and D contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system.

Plant-Based Source of Calcium No Sugar Added Billions of Live Cultures

Pack size: 350G

Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes Vitamins B12 and D contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats (11%)), Coconut Cream, Cherry Puree (6%), Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob, Grape), Rice Flour, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Stabiliser (Pectin), Cherry Concentrate, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Concentrate, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2, Live Vegan Kefir Cultures†, †Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Allergy Information

For allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approx. 3 Portions per tub

Net Contents

350g ℮