Unearthed Ragu Arancini 4 pack 240g

Ready to cook. 4 fried rice balls filled with a beef & pork ragu filling and coated in breadcrumbs.1p from every pack supportsAction Against HungerRegistered charity no. 1047501Feeding children in the UK and around the world. Text Food to 70660 to donate £2
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Discover a World of FlavourMeaty & MoreishAuthentic Sicilian Arancini Filled with Rich Ragu in a Crispy Golden Crumb
Ingredients

Cooked Rice (65%) (Rice, Sunflower Oil, Butter (Milk), Salt, Sugar, Coconut Oil (contains: Milk Derivatives), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Proteins, Dehydrated Vegetables in varying proportions (Tomatoes, Leeks, Onions, Carrots), Turmeric, Parsley, Garlic, Black Pepper), Ragu Filling (25%) (Carrots, Onion, Stretched-Curd Cheese (Mozzarella (Milk) (contains: Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Water, Coconut Fat, Milk Proteins, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Beef (8%), Pork (8%), Celery, Tomato Concentrate (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Salt), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato Starch, Salt), Breadcrumbs (10%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

May also contain Sesame, Peanuts, Nuts, Eggs, Soy, Mustard and Lupin due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

240g ℮

