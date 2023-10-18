We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of CCS CRACKED HEEL REPAIR 125ML
image 1 of CCS CRACKED HEEL REPAIR 125MLimage 2 of CCS CRACKED HEEL REPAIR 125MLimage 3 of CCS CRACKED HEEL REPAIR 125MLimage 4 of CCS CRACKED HEEL REPAIR 125MLimage 5 of CCS CRACKED HEEL REPAIR 125ML

CCS CRACKED HEEL REPAIR 125ML

No ratings yet
Write a review

£11.00

£8.80/100ml

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

CCS CRACKED HEEL REPAIR 125ML
CCS® Cracked Heel Repair is specially formulated for very dry feet with cracked heels and hard skin. Contains a combination of high content carbamide (25%) and lactic acid with 4 functions in 1; exfoliates, softens, moisturises and strengthens the skin barrier. Visible results in just 3 days. The end result is soft and smooth feet and heels.
Skin-friendly since 1979. CCS® is one of the Swedish leaders in foot and skin care. We are developing innovative and professional products that give results. Thanks to our years of expertise, we help your hands, feet, and entire body to feel good so you can lead an active life.
Swedish FormulaFoot cream for cracked heels, very dry and hard skinVisible results in 3 daysExfoliating & intensely hydratingDermatologically TestedSuitable for Diabetics
Pack size: 125ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Urea, Canola Oil, Lactic Acid, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ammonium Lactate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium PCA, Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Allantoin, Parfum (Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Limonene), Glycine Soja Oil, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Tocopherol, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene

Net Contents

125ml

Preparation and Usage

Direction for use: Apply by dabbing a few dots twice daily on to clean and dry feet.

View all Footcare

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here