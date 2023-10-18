CCS CRACKED HEEL REPAIR 125ML

CCS® Cracked Heel Repair is specially formulated for very dry feet with cracked heels and hard skin. Contains a combination of high content carbamide (25%) and lactic acid with 4 functions in 1; exfoliates, softens, moisturises and strengthens the skin barrier. Visible results in just 3 days. The end result is soft and smooth feet and heels.

Skin-friendly since 1979. CCS® is one of the Swedish leaders in foot and skin care. We are developing innovative and professional products that give results. Thanks to our years of expertise, we help your hands, feet, and entire body to feel good so you can lead an active life.

Swedish Formula Foot cream for cracked heels, very dry and hard skin Visible results in 3 days Exfoliating & intensely hydrating Dermatologically Tested Suitable for Diabetics

Pack size: 125ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Urea, Canola Oil, Lactic Acid, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ammonium Lactate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium PCA, Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Allantoin, Parfum (Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Limonene), Glycine Soja Oil, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Tocopherol, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene

Net Contents

125ml

Preparation and Usage