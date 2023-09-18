We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Bubbleology Passion Fruit Bubble Tea with Strawberry Popping Boba 102.5g

Bubbleology Passion Fruit Bubble Tea with Strawberry Popping Boba 102.5g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.30

£2.24/100g

Vegetarian

Passion Fruit flavour syrup. Strawberry flavour filled balls (popping boba) with syrup, with sugar and sweetener. Jasmine tea.See more www.bubbleology.co.uk/homekit
25ml and 100g+2.5g=102.5gSold by Aimia Foods Limited under sub-licence from Bubbleology UK-L Ltd. Bubbleology is the registered trade mark of Impulse Brands Group Limited.
With strawberry popping bobaJust Add Water & IceSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 102.5G

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1

Preparation and Usage

To prepare your Passion Fruit bubble tea1 Put the jasmine tea bag into a large glass with 100ml water. Leave for up to 30 seconds, any longer will affect the delicate flavour. Gently remove the bag without squeezing. Can be enjoyed without tea if desired, simply omit the tea bag and use 100ml of cold water.2 Pour the syrup sachet into the glass and stir completely with the tea. For a less sweet version of the drink, just use less syrup.3 Add popping boba to the glass.4 Add 200ml of cold water first, then add ice.5 Pop in your straw, stir to infuse the flavours & enjoy!

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

6 Years

With strawberry popping bobaJust Add Water & IceSuitable for Vegetarians
1 x Passion Fruit Syrup Sachet1 x Strawberry Popping Boba Pot1 x Jasmine Tea BagLarge Straw

Ingredients

Water, Fructose, Strawberry Syrup (14%) (Fructose, Strawberry Juice (5%), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Modified Starch, Firming Agent (Calcium Lactate), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Colour (Carotene)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1

Nutrition

Typical Values/100gPer Serving
Energy487 kJ785 kJ
-115 kcal186 kcal
Fat0 g0 g
(of which saturates)0 g0 g
Carbohydrate28.1 g44.9 g
(of which sugars)26.0 g42.6 g
Fibre0.6 g0.8 g
Protein0 g0.1 g
Salt0.11 g0.25 g

View all Fruit & Herbal Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here