TOTM ORGANIC COTTON LINERS 24 PACK

I Am Soft Liners made with certified organic cotton. Designed for breathable comfort and suitable for daily use, our liners feature a curved shape for a flexible fit. Made with sustainably sourced organic cotton. Made without artificial absorbents, fragrance, dyes, or chlorine bleach. Suitable for sensitive skin. Breathable organic cotton absorbent core and coversheet Secure biodegradable backing with non-toxic adhesive Clinically proven non-irritating Flexible shape for a secure, comfortable fit I Am Sustainable We're here to inspire better, sustainable ways to manage periods. - Less waste - Added comfort - Zero stigma

Climate neutral Company Climatepartner.com/14480-2010-1001 Our products are registered with The Vegan Society. Global Organic Textile Standard - GOTS ICEA - Ethical and Environmental Certification Institute Made with organic cotton certified by ICEA GOTS 2020- 178 The Seal of Cotton is a trademark of Cotton Incorporated.

Organic Cotton Breathable Made with Organic Cotton I Am Organic Good Shopping Guide Ethical Suitable for vegans

Net Contents

24 x Liners