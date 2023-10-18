We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
TOTM ORGANIC COTTON LINERS 24 PACK

TOTM ORGANIC COTTON LINERS 24 PACK

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£0.12/each

Vegan

TOTM ORGANIC COTTON LINERS 24 PACK Let's Talk PeriodsWant to get to know your menstrual cycle better? Join our community for period self-care and menstrual wellbeing chats and exclusive contentMake a difference with every cycleDiscover all the ways we're building a period powerful future.
I Am SoftLiners made with certified organic cotton.Designed for breathable comfort and suitable for daily use, our liners feature a curved shape for a flexible fit.Made with sustainably sourced organic cotton. Made without artificial absorbents, fragrance, dyes, or chlorine bleach. Suitable for sensitive skin.Breathable organic cotton absorbent core and coversheetSecure biodegradable backing with non-toxic adhesiveClinically proven non-irritatingFlexible shape for a secure, comfortable fitI Am SustainableWe're here to inspire better, sustainable ways to manage periods.- Less waste- Added comfort- Zero stigma
Climate neutral Company Climatepartner.com/14480-2010-1001Our products are registered with The Vegan Society.Global Organic Textile Standard - GOTSICEA - Ethical and Environmental Certification InstituteMade with organic cotton certified by ICEA GOTS 2020- 178The Seal of Cotton is a trademark of Cotton Incorporated.
Organic Cotton BreathableMade with Organic CottonI Am OrganicGood Shopping Guide EthicalSuitable for vegans

Net Contents

24 x Liners

View all Bladder Weakness

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here