La Famiglia Rana Aubergine Parmigiana Fresh Tortelloni 250g

La Famiglia Rana Aubergine Parmigiana Fresh Tortelloni 250g

5(1)
£3.00

£12.00/kg

Vegetarian

Fresh Egg Pasta with a Fried Aubergine, Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Filling Find some of our favourite recipe inspiration at rana.co.uk
Italy's Favourite**Source: IRI Database - Fresh Pasta - Total Italy - Value ShareWhat Makes Rana Special?Great pasta is about texture as much as taste. So when it comes to our fillings, we take the most vibrant ingredients and always chop - never blitz. That way, each tortellone is an explosion of flavours.
Our FamilyFrom our beginnings in 1962, we've always been a family business. We count everyone who works with us, cooks with us, grows our ingredients and eats our pasta as a family member. So, fill your bowl and welcome to the family!
Product packaged in a protective atmosphere.FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C136152, www.fsc.orgV-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegetarian, V-LABEL.EU
Chopped Not BlitzedEuropean Vegetarian UnionSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Filling 53%: Fried Aubergines 22% (Aubergine, Sunflower Oil), Mozzarella Cheese (from Milk) 16%, Chopped Tomatoes 11%, Tomato Concentrate 9%, Mascarpone Cheese (from Milk), Ricotta Cheese (from Milk), Vegetable Fibres (from Corn and Potato), Full Fat Hard Cheese (from Milk), Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Whey Powder (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Starches (from Pea, Potato and Corn), Basil 1%, Salt, Garlic, Pasta 47%: Soft Wheat Flour, Eggs 30%, Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Mustard, Soybeans, Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage

So Simple to Cook!1. Gently boil lots of fresh water in a big pan.2. Empty the pasta into the pan. Once the water reaches a simmer, cook your pasta for 2 minutes, no longer, then drain gently.3. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil, tossed in some melted butter or with grated cheese. Buon appetito!Top tip: Sometimes fresh tortelloni can stick together a bit. If this happens, don't pull them apart- they should separate naturally while cooking.

