Tesco British Basted Pork Loin Joint 800g

Tesco British Basted Pork Loin Joint 800g

£7.00

£8.75/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 164g**
Energy
1959kJ
469kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
26.8g

high

38%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.6g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1195kJ / 286kcal

Rind-on pork loin boneless joint with added water.
From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. Ready to roast with bone removed. This rind on joint has been basted to give you a succulent eat every time.From Trusted Farms Basted for extra succulence. Scored for crisp crackling.
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (90%), Water, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Rosemary Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

800g e

