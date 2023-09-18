We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Costa Coffee Salted Caramel Latte Instant Coffee 255g

Costa Coffee Salted Caramel Latte Instant Coffee 255g

£4.50

£1.76/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 17g serving contains:
Energy
301kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.3g

-

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100g

Instant Coffee Beverage.Find out more at ra.org.Rainforest Alliance CertifiedA better future for people and nature. www.ra.org
Our salted caramel latte is now available faster.We use our premium instant coffee with finely ground roasted beans to deliver Barista-style taste to your kitchen for the perfect pick me up.Made a little better.
Imaginatively crafted coffees are yours to experience at home with Barista Creations.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CoffeeUnder licence from Costa Limited.Costa® is the registered trademark of Costa Limited
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 255G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (19.7%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee*(7%) (Instant Coffee, Roasted and Ground Coffee), Whole Milk Powder (5%), Salt (1.5%), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphates, Sodium Citrates), Caramelised Sugar Powder (0.2%), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

255g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect Pour1 Add 6-7 teaspoons (17g) of salted caramel latte into a mug of your choice.2 Pour in 200ml of hot, near boiling water and stir.3 Leave for 20-30 seconds and stir again.4 Sit back, relax and enjoy.

