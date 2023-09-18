Costa Coffee Salted Caramel Latte Instant Coffee 255g

Instant Coffee Beverage. Find out more at ra.org. Rainforest Alliance Certified A better future for people and nature. www.ra.org

Our salted caramel latte is now available faster. We use our premium instant coffee with finely ground roasted beans to deliver Barista-style taste to your kitchen for the perfect pick me up. Made a little better.

Imaginatively crafted coffees are yours to experience at home with Barista Creations.

Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 255G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (19.7%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee*(7%) (Instant Coffee, Roasted and Ground Coffee), Whole Milk Powder (5%), Salt (1.5%), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphates, Sodium Citrates), Caramelised Sugar Powder (0.2%), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

255g ℮

Preparation and Usage