Mirabeau Pret-a-porter Organic Rose 250ml

Mirabeau Pret-a-porter Organic Rose 250ml

£3.50

£10.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Vegan

Mirabeau Pret-a-porter Organic Rose 250ml
A delicious and refreshing rosé from the South of France, brought to you by renowed winemakers Maison Mirabeau. Made to be shared amongst friends and great for picnics, parties and festivals. These handy cans are better for the planet too.
EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, Agriculture France
Organic & PaleVegan Friendly
Pack size: 250ML

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Rosé

Grape Variety

Merlot, Cinsault, Trebbiano, Colombard

Producer

Maison Mirabeau

Country

France

Net Contents

250ml

