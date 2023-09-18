We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Costa Coffee Nescafe® & Dolce Gusto® Compatible Cappuccino Pods 10 x 13g

Costa Coffee Nescafe® & Dolce Gusto® Compatible Cappuccino Pods 10 x 13g

No ratings yet
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£3.75

£2.88/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

170 ml
Energy
254kJ
61kcal
3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100ml

Containing Roasted and Ground Coffee.Compatible with Nescafé Dolce Gusto* Machines*Dolce Gusto and Nescafe® are each registered trademarks of Société Des Produits Nestle S.A. Neither Costa Limited nor all about food limited is associated with Société Des Produit Nestlé S.A. and neither that company nor any of its affiliates has manufactured or endorsed this product in any way.For machine compatibility coffee pod recyclability and information on see WWW.COSTA.CO.UKRainforest alliance certified a better future for people and nature. www.ra.org
Now with 2 extra drinks**Contains 10 spray dried instant coffee & milk powder all in one pods.Imaginatively crafted coffees are yours to experience at home with Barista Creations.Introducing your favourite, famously frothy cappuccino. Crafted with slow-roasted beans and foamed milk for a velvety-smooth drinking experience, so good it's hard to believe it came from a pod.And just like that...A delicious americano, crafted with our slow-roasted beans for a smooth and nutty tasteMade a little better.
Try the full menuThere's even more great Costa Coffee shop inspired coffees for you to enjoy at home with our barista creations range. Each one more tempting than the last.FlatLatteAmericano
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CoffeeUnder licence from Costa Limited. Costa® is the Registered Trade Mark of Costa Limited
Creamy & FrothySuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Whole Milk Powder (76%), Soluble Coffee*** (14%), Sugar, ***Rainforest Alliance Certified a Better Future for People and Nature

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten or Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

10 x 130g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect Pour1 Place a cup under the machine.2 Insert capsule, set to 4 stripes.

View all Coffee Pods & Machines

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here