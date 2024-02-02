We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Pollo Truffini Chicken and Mushroom Pizza 380g
image 1 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Pollo Truffini Chicken and Mushroom Pizza 380gimage 2 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Pollo Truffini Chicken and Mushroom Pizza 380gimage 3 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Pollo Truffini Chicken and Mushroom Pizza 380gimage 4 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Pollo Truffini Chicken and Mushroom Pizza 380gimage 5 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Pollo Truffini Chicken and Mushroom Pizza 380g

Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Pollo Truffini Chicken and Mushroom Pizza 380g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£0.92/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 pizza contains
Energy
1703kJ
406kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
16g

-

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

-

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.9g

-

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100 g

Frozen Pizza Richly Topped with Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Streaky Bacon, Mushrooms and a Truffle Extract White Sauce on a Thin and Crispy Herb Base.
Introducing Dr. Oetker Ristorante Primo. Discover a delicious taste of Italian sunshine with a Primo frozen pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante. To make our famous thin and crispy Ristorante pizza crust even more delicious, we've infused it with herbs, before adding generous toppings of roast garlic chicken, mushrooms, bacon and a mushroom garnish with truffle extract. A delicious Italian inspired pizza with a perfect balance of ingredients. That's what makes Pizza Ristorante.
Selected IngredientsCreamy mozzarella, roast garlic chicken, mushrooms, bacon & a mushroom garnish with truffle extractWith Herb Infused CrustNo Flavour EnhancersNo Added Colours
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (13%), Roast Chicken Strips (8%) (Chicken Breast, Water, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Onion Powder), Streaky Bacon (8%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Smoke Flavouring), Mushrooms (8%), Truffle Extract White Sauce (8%) (Water, Cream, Mushroom Powder, Maize Starch, Onion Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Flavouring, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Puree, Truffle Extract (0.3%), Spices), Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Yeast, Herbs, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Garlic, Onions, Roasted Onions, Flavouring, Herb Extracts

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Spelt, Rye, Barley, Oats). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves two people

Net Contents

380g ℮

View all Pepperoni & Meat Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here