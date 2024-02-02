Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Pollo Truffini Chicken and Mushroom Pizza 380g

Frozen Pizza Richly Topped with Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Streaky Bacon, Mushrooms and a Truffle Extract White Sauce on a Thin and Crispy Herb Base.

Introducing Dr. Oetker Ristorante Primo. Discover a delicious taste of Italian sunshine with a Primo frozen pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante. To make our famous thin and crispy Ristorante pizza crust even more delicious, we've infused it with herbs, before adding generous toppings of roast garlic chicken, mushrooms, bacon and a mushroom garnish with truffle extract. A delicious Italian inspired pizza with a perfect balance of ingredients. That's what makes Pizza Ristorante.

Selected Ingredients Creamy mozzarella, roast garlic chicken, mushrooms, bacon & a mushroom garnish with truffle extract With Herb Infused Crust No Flavour Enhancers No Added Colours

Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (13%), Roast Chicken Strips (8%) (Chicken Breast, Water, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Onion Powder), Streaky Bacon (8%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Smoke Flavouring), Mushrooms (8%), Truffle Extract White Sauce (8%) (Water, Cream, Mushroom Powder, Maize Starch, Onion Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Flavouring, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Puree, Truffle Extract (0.3%), Spices), Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Yeast, Herbs, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Garlic, Onions, Roasted Onions, Flavouring, Herb Extracts

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Spelt, Rye, Barley, Oats). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves two people

Net Contents

380g ℮