Bloo Original Blue Toilet Blocks 4x50g

BLOO TOILET BLOCKS ORIGINAL BLUE 4 X 50G No1 in the UK** **IRI Sig Households data period 52, 12 & 4 weeks ending April 2022

1600 Flushes* *Vs. Bloo Original Toilet Blocks Environmental info: Surfactants are easily, rapidly and completely biodegradable (acc. to OECD test methods 301) © A.I.S.E.

Clean + Fresh Stronger perfume for fresh fragrance Blue water for visible cleaning Intense cleansing foam up to 1600 flushes Active ingredient for limescale prevention

Pack size: 200G

15 - 30 % Anionic Surfactants, 5 - 15 % Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfumes (Hexyl Cinnamal, Eugenol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Citronellol)

4 x 50g

Simple application:

- Place cube with the film in the tank on the opposite side of the water flow.

- Film dissolves in the water.

- Keep the remaining cubes inside the package until the current one is used.

- When cleaning the tan please wear special gloves.