Bloo Original Blue Toilet Blocks 4x50g

Bloo Original Blue Toilet Blocks 4x50g

£3.00

£15.00/kg

BLOO TOILET BLOCKS ORIGINAL BLUE 4 X 50G No1 in the UK****IRI Sig Households data period 52, 12 & 4 weeks ending April 2022
1600 Flushes**Vs. Bloo Original Toilet BlocksEnvironmental info: Surfactants are easily, rapidly and completely biodegradable (acc. to OECD test methods 301)© A.I.S.E.
Clean + FreshStronger perfume for fresh fragranceBlue water for visible cleaningIntense cleansing foam up to 1600 flushesActive ingredient for limescale prevention
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

15 - 30 % Anionic Surfactants, 5 - 15 % Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfumes (Hexyl Cinnamal, Eugenol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Citronellol)

Net Contents

4 x 50g

Preparation and Usage

Simple application:- Place cube with the film in the tank on the opposite side of the water flow.- Film dissolves in the water.- Keep the remaining cubes inside the package until the current one is used.- When cleaning the tan please wear special gloves.

