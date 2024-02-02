Biona Organic Cannellini Beans 400g

Organic Cannellini Beans Want to know more about the Biona story? Check us out at: www.biona.co.uk

Biona Organic Cannellini Beans are cream coloured beans from Italy, that when cooked, have a fluffy texture and a slightly nutty, mild flavour. Perfect for fresh salads or in warm stews.

Biona: 25 years of organic food. BIONA: We Live, Love and Breathe Organic. Biona was born over 25 years ago on an unwavering commitment to 100% organic, ethically and sustainably sourced food. Today, we are still a family owned company, committed to providing high quality organic food for everyone to share and enjoy. All our products are certified organic, GMO free, suitable for vegetarians (many are vegan), with no artificial additives. Our Family Mission is: - Supporting organic farming - Cleaning up the environment - Investing our profits back into the Organic Future - Increasing the use of renewable energy (wind and solar) in our production - Treating our staff and business partners with fairness

High in protein No BPA Used No Air Miles Ethically & Sustainably Sourced Family Business Certified Organic & GMO Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 240G

High in protein

Ingredients

Cannellini Beans*, Water, *= Certified Organic Ingredients

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Drained weight

240g