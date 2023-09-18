Wicked Kitchen 6 Chorizo Style Bangers 350g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, pan fry. Important Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill

Instructions: Medium 20 mins. Place on a non-stick tray and grill, turning occasionally.

Grill

Instructions: Medium 11 mins. Place on a non-stick tray and grill, turning occasionally.

Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins. Place onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.

Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins. Place onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.

Shallow Fry

Instructions: Medium 18 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot and fry, turning frequently.

Shallow Fry