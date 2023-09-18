We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Wicked Kitchen 6 Chorizo Style Bangers 350g

Wicked Kitchen 6 Chorizo Style Bangers 350g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£10.00/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 bangers
Energy
938kJ
225kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.24g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 869kJ / 208kcal

Pea protein, red pepper, mushroom and rice flour blended with seasoning.
A blend of spicy pea protein, smoked paprika and herbs. Bangin' on the barbie!
Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Pea ProteinChilli rating - Medium - 2Prepared for Veg Unleashed!Suitable for Vegans
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Textured Pea Protein (8%), Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Mushroom, Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum), Dextrose, Pea Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Maple Syrup, Parsley, Maltodextrin, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Demerara Sugar, Sea Salt, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Roast Garlic Powder, Paprika Flakes, Chilli Flakes, Paprika Extract, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Beetroot Powder, Sunflower Oil, Filled into Plant-Based Alginate Casing

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

350g ℮

View all Sausages

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here