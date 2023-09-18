We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

CADBURY HIGHLIGHTS MILK CHOCOLATE DRINK 180G

CADBURY HIGHLIGHTS MILK CHOCOLATE DRINK 180G

£4.00

£2.22/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Serving (11 g + 200 ml water)
Energy
161kJ
38kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

-

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

-

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1460 kJ

Instant low calorie milk chocolate flavour hot chocolate drink with sugars and sweeteners.BeTreatwise.netCocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
Low sugar**< 2.5 g sugar per 100 ml of the prepared drink.
100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 180G
Low sugar

Ingredients

Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (34%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Soluble Maize Fibre, Skimmed Milk Powder, Inulin, Milk Chocolate (3.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Thickener (E407), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Milk Protein, Flavouring, Sweeteners (E950, Sucralose), Emulsifier (E471), Sugar

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Approximately 16 servings per jar

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparation Instructions (with 200 ml hot water): For the perfect Cadbury Highlights simply put three heaped teaspoons of Cadbury Highlights into a cup or a mug, add hot water and stir well.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

