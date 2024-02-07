We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO FINEST ITALIAN FOUR CHEESE WOOD FIRED PIZZA 430g

TESCO FINEST ITALIAN FOUR CHEESE WOOD FIRED PIZZA 430g

3.4(9)
£3.50

£0.81/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pizza
Energy
2148kJ
512kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
19.9g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.5g

high

58%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
2.56g

high

43%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1085kJ / 258kcal

Wood fired pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, smoke flavoured scamorza medium fat soft cheese, provolone medium fat hard cheese and mascarpone full fat soft cheese.
Crafted in Italy, our dough is rested for up to 24 hours before being baked in a wood fired oven. Topped with a perfectly balanced tomato sauce, made using ripe and flavourful tomatoes, we then top our four cheese pizza with a creamy mascarpone cheese sauce, and an indulgent blend of mozzarella, smoked scamorza and provolone cheeses.Wood fired pizza with four cheeses. Mozzarella, Italian smoked scamorza, provolone cheese & creamy Italian mascarpone.
Pack size: 430G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Smoke Flavoured Scamorza Medium Fat Soft Cheese (contains: Smoke Flavouring) (Milk) (9%), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Provolone Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Maize Starch, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Yeast, Basil, Oregano, Deactivated Yeast, Parsley.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

430g e

