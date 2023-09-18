Matthews Cotswold All Purpose White Regenerative Flour 1.5kg

Matthews Cotswold AP Wht Flour 1.5kg Regenerative farming system: Regenerative Agriculture refers to farming principles and practices that increase biodiversity, build better soils, improve water catchment and enhance nutrient cycling. The aim is to capture carbon in our soils and increase aboveground biomass ultimately resulting in nutritious and delicious food and a healthy environment. All-purpose flour is a versatile general use fine white wheat flour. With a slightly higher protein than standard plain flour at 10.7%. You can use this flour as a substitute for plain or bread flour when baking cookies, biscuits, tinned breads, pancakes, muffins & tortillas. For over 100 recipes go to cotswoldflour.com Regenerative Agriculture Reduce Soil Disturbance, Crop Diversity, Integrate Animals, Protect Soil Surface, Maintain Living Roots To learn more, explore recipes and follow this flour back to farm.

With a milling legacy spanning 8 generations, Matthews Cotswold Flour is one of the UK's oldest family-run flour mills. Farming and milling flour in the heart of the Cotswolds since the 1800s. Today, Matthews traditionally mills over 100 types of artisan flour from its original 1912 mill in Oxfordshire.

Versatile Fine White Baking Flour For Basic Breads, Cookies, Muffins & Cakes Britain's Artisan Flour Miller

Pack size: 1.5KG

Wheat Flour, [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, (B3), Thiamine (B1)]

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

1.5kg ℮

