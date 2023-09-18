We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Matthews Cotswold All Purpose White Regenerative Flour 1.5kg

Matthews Cotswold All Purpose White Regenerative Flour 1.5kg

£2.20

£1.47/kg

Matthews Cotswold AP Wht Flour 1.5kg Regenerative farming system:Regenerative Agriculture refers to farming principles and practices that increase biodiversity, build better soils, improve water catchment and enhance nutrient cycling. The aim is to capture carbon in our soils and increase aboveground biomass ultimately resulting in nutritious and delicious food and a healthy environment.All-purpose flour is a versatile general use fine white wheat flour.With a slightly higher protein than standard plain flour at 10.7%. You can use this flour as a substitute for plain or bread flour when baking cookies, biscuits, tinned breads, pancakes, muffins & tortillas. For over 100 recipes go to cotswoldflour.comRegenerative AgricultureReduce Soil Disturbance, Crop Diversity, Integrate Animals, Protect Soil Surface, Maintain Living RootsTo learn more, explore recipes and follow this flour back to farm.
With a milling legacy spanning 8 generations, Matthews Cotswold Flour is one of the UK's oldest family-run flour mills. Farming and milling flour in the heart of the Cotswolds since the 1800s. Today, Matthews traditionally mills over 100 types of artisan flour from its original 1912 mill in Oxfordshire.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C105014, www.fsc.org
Versatile Fine White Baking FlourFor Basic Breads, Cookies, Muffins & CakesBritain's Artisan Flour Miller
Pack size: 1.5KG

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, (B3), Thiamine (B1)]

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Tips for baking with all-purpose flour: Our all-purpose flour is a verstile product that can be used for a wide range of recipes. When using in cakes and biscuits, be careful not to overwork the mixture. If using in bread recipes, try to use tins to support the load and give extra resting time before shaping. Baking powder can be added to this to use in place of self-raising.Raw ingredient, cook before consuming.

