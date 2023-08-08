THE JOLLY HOG 10 CARAMELISED ONION CHUNKIES 240G

Pork cocktail sausages, blended with caramelised onion chutney and seasonings We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes come check us out.

Caramelised Onion Cooked Cocktail Sausages Made in the UK Using British Outdoor Bred Pork and Blended with Caramelised Onion Chutney and Seasonings.

Delicious cold... But even better hot. Trust us. Have you discovered the whole range yet? The Jolly Hog 10 Outdoor Bred Caramelised Chunkies Pork Cocktail Sausages with Caramelised Onion The Jolly Hog 8 Outdoor Bred BBQ Pork Hoguettes Pulled Pork Bites The Jolly Hog 10 Outdoor Bred Proper Chunkies Pork Cocktail Sausages Three Brothers At The Jolly Hog, we are three brothers who love their food. To us 'Jolly Good Food' means putting the effort into create great tasting, award winning sausages that deserve to be shared. But it also means doing business in the right way. We only use higher welfare pigs and always consider our impact on the environment in the choices we make.

10* Caramelised Chunkies *Approx 10 servings per pack.

Pork Cocktail Sausages with Caramelised Onion Even Better Warm Outdoor bred British pork Juicy & succulent Small Bites for Any Occasion...

Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

British Outdoor Bred Pork (68%), Caramelised Onion Chutney (15%) (Red Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Black Pepper), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonate, Stabiliser: Diphosphates, Nutmeg, Filled into Beef Protein Casings

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approx 10 servings per pack

Net Contents

240g ℮