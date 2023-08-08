We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
THE JOLLY HOG 10 CARAMELISED ONION CHUNKIES 240G

THE JOLLY HOG 10 CARAMELISED ONION CHUNKIES 240G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£1.46/100g

Pork cocktail sausages, blended with caramelised onion chutney and seasoningsWe are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes come check us out.
Caramelised Onion Cooked Cocktail Sausages Made in the UK Using British Outdoor Bred Pork and Blended with Caramelised Onion Chutney and Seasonings.
Delicious cold...But even better hot. Trust us.Have you discovered the whole range yet?The Jolly Hog 10 Outdoor Bred Caramelised Chunkies Pork Cocktail Sausages with Caramelised OnionThe Jolly Hog 8 Outdoor Bred BBQ Pork Hoguettes Pulled Pork BitesThe Jolly Hog 10 Outdoor Bred Proper Chunkies Pork Cocktail SausagesThree BrothersAt The Jolly Hog, we are three brothers who love their food. To us 'Jolly Good Food' means putting the effort into create great tasting, award winning sausages that deserve to be shared. But it also means doing business in the right way. We only use higher welfare pigs and always consider our impact on the environment in the choices we make.
10* Caramelised Chunkies*Approx 10 servings per pack.
Pork Cocktail Sausages with Caramelised OnionEven Better WarmOutdoor bred British porkJuicy & succulentSmall Bites for Any Occasion...
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

British Outdoor Bred Pork (68%), Caramelised Onion Chutney (15%) (Red Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Black Pepper), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonate, Stabiliser: Diphosphates, Nutmeg, Filled into Beef Protein Casings

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approx 10 servings per pack

Net Contents

240g ℮

View all Finest Picnic & Sharing 2 for £5.50

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here