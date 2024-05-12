We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Delicious Dessert Company 2pk Pot ‘o’ licious Chocolate & Caramel 2x100g

£3.00

£1.50/100g

Vegetarian

2 pots layered with salted caramel sauce, chocolate mousse, topped with dark chocolate chunks
Layers of decadent salted caramel sauce, rich chocolate mousse, hand topped with chunky chocolate chunks.
Have you tried our other delicious desserts?They include...Eclairs schummy filled choux pastry.Yum Yums laminated dough topped with delicious things.Cheescakes baked flavoured cheesecakes with tasty fills and toppings.
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Salted Caramel Sauce (28%) (Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Comflour, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring, Milk Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dark Chocolate (6%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Dark Chocolate Chunks (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Milk Chocolate (2.5%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser (Pectins), Milk Proteins, Whey Protein (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Pasteurised Egg Yolk

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

