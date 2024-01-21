We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pine Nuts 100G 100G

Tesco Pine Nuts 100G 100G

3(1)
£3.50

£3.50/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 25g
Energy
718kJ
174kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
17.2g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2874kJ / 697kcal

Pine nut kernels.
SOURCE OF FIBRE Harvested from pine trees for a mildly nutty flavour
Pack size: 100G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

100g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

