TESCO FINEST SPICY CHICKEN & CHARGRRILLED PEPPER WOOD FIRED PIZZA 450g

TESCO FINEST SPICY CHICKEN & CHARGRRILLED PEPPER WOOD FIRED PIZZA 450g

3.2(4)
£3.50

£0.78/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pizza
Energy
1979kJ
470kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
14.8g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
2.59g

high

43%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 956kJ / 227kcal

Wood fired pizza with roasted chicken breast and chilli pepper rings.
Crafted in Italy, our dough is rested for up to 24 hours before being baked in a wood fired oven. Topped with a perfectly balanced tomato sauce, made using ripe and flavourful tomatoes, finished with succulent marinated chicken, chargrilled red onions, red and yellow peppers, and piquant pepper rings.
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Roasted Chicken Breast (11%) [Chicken Breast, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Xylose, Maize Starch, Salt], Tomato, Tomato Purée, Grilled Yellow Pepper, Grilled Red Pepper, Grilled Red Onion, Chilli Pepper Rings (2%) [Red Pepper, Water, Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Sunflower Oil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Yeast, Garlic, Parsley, Basil, Maize Starch, Deactivated Yeast, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Oregano, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

