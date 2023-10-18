Pukka All Day Breakfast Slice 170g

Baked beans, potato, sausage, smoked bacon and mushroom, wrapped in puff pastry.

Our Pukka All Day Breakfast Slice is everything you want from the perfect full English ... Baked Beans, Potato, Sausage, Smoked Bacon and Mushroom all wrapped in crisp golden flaky puff pastry. At Pukka we believe everyone deserves full-on flavour every mealtime so whether you’re enjoying a hearty breakfast, eating lunch on the go or enjoying a sofa supper, our slices, sausage rolls and pasties are everything you’d expect from Pukka and more. Don’t forget our All Day Breakfast Slice can be enjoyed at any time of the day hot or cold, making them as perfect for lunchboxes as they are for tea. Our slices can be cooked in the air fryer* making them a great quick lunch or snack option as well as a delicious dinner time solution for all the family. Bringing you Pukka taste wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, at any time of day, right down to the last crumb. *As air fryer cooking times vary across manufacturers and models, we are not able to recommend a cooking time. Please refer to your air fryer manufacturer instructions for cooking guidelines and ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Pukka is an independent, family company, still based where it all began in the centre of the UK. With a passion for pies and savoury pastry, chilled and frozen, we are proud to be the UK's number one pie brand. Our story of baking great tasting, quality food for people, whatever it takes, at the game, at home and on the go, dates back to when we started baking and making pies in 1963, encased in our signature 144 layers of golden pastry. ..and still today we continue to deliver distinctly Pukka full on flavour.

Baked Beans, Potato, Sausage, Smoked Bacon and Mushroom wrapped in puff pastry Tasty, Rich & Full of Flavour Eat or Heat

Pack size: 170G

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce (14%) (contains: Haricot Beans, Water, Tomato Paste, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Onion Flavour, Paprika Extract, Bean Flavour), Palm Oil, Potato (5%), Pork Sausage (4%) (contains: Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Pork Rind, Salt, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Stabiliser: Diphosphates; Marjoram, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Coriander, Mace, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates; Pepper Extract, Sage Extract, Cayenne Extract, Coriander Extract, Ginger Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract), Smoked Bacon (4%) (contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Mushrooms (3%), Cornflour, Tomato Puree, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Wheat Protein, Black Pepper (0.08%), Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk

May also contain (Traces of): Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

170g ℮