Shloer Zero Calorie Sparkling White Grape Juice Drink 4 x 250ml

Sparkling Zero Calorie White Grape Juice Drink with Sweetener

Share the moment with Shloer. Take me home or on the go for a refreshing sparkling fruit drink - same great taste, zero calories.

Liquid colour may vary due to using natural ingredients.

Zero Calories Great Taste Free from artificial colours and flavourings Suitable for vegans HFA Approved - Halal Food Authority

Pack size: 1000ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (3%), Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Citric Acid, Sweetener: Sucralose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Caramelised Sugar)

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Drinks with 4kcal per 100ml or less are considered zero calorie. Serve chilled.

Additives