The Hike Lucy Clarke

The Hike Lucy Clarke

£5.50

£5.50

The Hike Lucy Clarke
*The Sunday Times bestseller**DISCOVER YOUR NEXT ESCAPE WITH THE MILLION-COPY BESTSELLING AUTHOR*'A tear-those-pages thriller' ABIGAIL DEAN'Secrets galore' DAILY MAIL'Atmospheric, haunting, and beautifully written' GILLIAN McALLISTER'Queen of the destination thriller' CLAIRE DOUGLAS_______________________________________________________________THE PERFECT DAY FOR A HIKELeaving behind their everyday lives, four friends hike out into the beautiful Norwegian wild - nothing between them and the mountain peak but forest, sea and sharp blue sky.THE PERFECT PLACE TO DISAPPEARBut there's a darker side to the wilderness. A woman went missing here one year ago, scarring the mountain with suspicion and unanswered questions.Now, the friends are hiking into the heart of the mystery. And waiting on the trail is someone who'd do anything to keep their secrets buried - and to stop the group walking away alive . . ._________________________________________________________________Readers love getting swept away with Lucy Clarke's destination thrillers:'Had me on the edge of my seat''Brilliant . . . kept me guessing the whole way through''Twists & turns galore, couldn't put it down. Highly recommend!''Very clever and I was gripped throughout. Will be reading more from Lucy Clarke for sure!''Very evocative and you get really involved with the beautiful setting and characters''What a stonkingly fabulous read!'The Hike was a Sunday Times bestseller for w/e 7/05/2023
Sunday Times bestseller Lucy Clarke writes from a beach hut, using the inspiration from the wild south coast of England to craft her stories. Her debut novel, The Sea Sisters, was a Richard & Judy Book Club pick, and she has since published A Single Breath, The Blue/No Escape, Last Seen, You Let Me In, and The Castaways, which was a Waterstones Thriller of the Month. Lucy lives by the sea with her husband and two children.Keep in touch with Lucy:www.lucy-clarke.comwww.facebook.com/lucyclarkeauthor
