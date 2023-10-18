We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stop Them Dead Peter James

Stop Them Dead Peter James

Stop Them Dead Peter James
'Peter James is one of the best British crime writers, and therefore one of the best in the world.' - LEE CHILD, author of The Jack Reacher seriesDiscover the darkness that lurks around every corner in the latest instalment of the award-winning Grace series, now a major ITV series.A ruthless crime. A race against time.In the dead of night, a farmer hears a suspicious noise. It's everyone's worst nightmare: a break-in. When he confronts the intruders, he has no idea that just minutes later he will be left lying in a pool of blood. But the chilling truth lies not in the act itself, but what the perpetrators were willing to kill for.At the scene of the crime, Detective Superintendent Roy Grace senses something amiss. This is no mere botched robbery; it's the tip of the iceberg of a nationwide crime epidemic. Ruthless gangs, operating with military precision, have discovered a new black market flourishing in the shadows - an unthinkable source of wealth even more profitable than drugs.Grace's investigation into this deadly trade pits him against some of the most ruthless people he has ever encountered; people who will kill anyone who gets in their way, because where there is greed, there is murder.The clock is ticking, and the stakes have never been higher. Out of his element, and out of time, can Roy Grace put a stop to these criminal masterminds before more innocent lives are lost?'The master of the craft' - DAILY EXPRESS
Known for his fast-paced and gripping stories that thrust regular people into extraordinary situations, Peter James has proven himself to be one of the world's most successful writers, delivering number one bestsellers time and time again. His Superintendent Roy Grace books have been translated into thirty-seven languages with worldwide sales of over twenty-one million copies. He has enjoyed seventeen Sunday Times number one bestsellers, and Find Them Dead spent seven weeks at number one in 2020. The first two novels in the Roy Grace series, Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead, have been adapted for television by Endeavour's Russell Lewis and the first episode aired in March 2021.
