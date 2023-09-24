We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

How Does She Do It? Paris Fury

How Does She Do It? Paris Fury

£12.00

£12.00/each

How Does She Do It? Paris Fury
Alongside the number-one 2023 Netflix series At Home with the Furys, bestselling author of Love and Fury Paris Fury reveals the answers to the question she's always asked. How does she manage life as a hands-on mother to seven children, as well as supporting World Heavyweight husband Tyson, while still looking amazing and finding time for herself?Paris Fury can pack a week into everyone else's day. Now she tells us how she does it.Looking after seven children, keeping house, looking amazing, being there for her World Heavyweight husband Tyson, and finding time for herself: this is just a shortlist of what Paris manages.A lot can go wrong, and often does, but Paris takes it all in her stride.She learned her great homemaking skills in her Gypsy childhood and here she shares all about daily life with the big Fury family and what works to keep life running - from shopping, mealtimes and big celebrations, to being ready for the unexpected, handling a crisis, and her tricks for keeping their home clean and uncluttered, as well as warm and welcoming.Balancing day-to-day parenting with Tyson alongside his boxing career, she is open about the stresses that go along with all the travel, fun and excitement.On top of all this, Paris manages to find time for herself, too - her incredible can-do, ready-for-anything attitude is a real inspiration to us all.
Paris Fury is the wife of heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury. She was born in Doncaster, South Yorkshire to a Traveller family and married Tyson aged 18. They have seven children together. Their life together was the subject of hugely popular 3-part ITV documentary Gypsy King in 2020, and Netflix's At Home with the Furys in 2023. She has appeared across the media and now regularly on Loose Women.
