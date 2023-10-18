Nadiyas Simple Spices Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain's latest cookbook unlocks a world of joyful flavour in your kitchen using only 8 simple spices. When it comes to spice Nadiya's family cooking is never complicated and always delicious. Now Nadiya wants to share with you how to use the 8 readily available spices she uses at home daily to cook her most-loved meals. The same spices that her Mum uses and her Nani used before her! Cardamom, fennel, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, chilli, bay leaves and curry powder are all you need to create any recipe in this book. Get ready to make... Peshwari Naans Back-of-the-fridge Pakoras Yoghurt Chicken Daal Crispy Leek Biryani No-need-to-wait Chutney Badam Cheesecake Iced Caramel Bay Tea From beautiful breakfasts, midday lunches and staple recipes you won't live without again, to tips for the perfect saucepan of rice, your favourite middle of the table curries, vegetables, side dishes and sweets, you'll be confident in cooking extraordinary family food, filled to the brim with easy-to-achieve flavour. __________