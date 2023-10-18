We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nadiyas Simple Spices Nadiya Hussain

£13.00

Nadiyas Simple Spices Nadiya Hussain

£13.00

£13.00/each

Nadiyas Simple Spices Nadiya Hussain
Nadiya Hussain's latest cookbook unlocks a world of joyful flavour in your kitchen using only 8 simple spices.When it comes to spice Nadiya's family cooking is never complicated and always delicious. Now Nadiya wants to share with you how to use the 8 readily available spices she uses at home daily to cook her most-loved meals. The same spices that her Mum uses and her Nani used before her!Cardamom, fennel, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, chilli, bay leaves and curry powder are all you need to create any recipe in this book.Get ready to make...Peshwari NaansBack-of-the-fridge PakorasYoghurt ChickenDaalCrispy Leek BiryaniNo-need-to-wait ChutneyBadam CheesecakeIced Caramel Bay TeaFrom beautiful breakfasts, midday lunches and staple recipes you won't live without again, to tips for the perfect saucepan of rice, your favourite middle of the table curries, vegetables, side dishes and sweets, you'll be confident in cooking extraordinary family food, filled to the brim with easy-to-achieve flavour.__________
Since winning 2015's Great British Bake Off in a finale watched by over 13 million viewers, Nadiya Hussain has become a national treasure. She has presented many of her own BBC2 cookery series to great acclaim, with episodes reaching on average 1.9 million viewers each week. Her next cookery series, Nadiya's Simple Spices, will air on BBC2 in autumn 2023, accompanied by her brand-new TV tie-in cookbook.Born in Luton to British Bangladeshi parents, Nadiya now lives in Milton Keynes with her husband, Abdal, and their three teenage children. She was awarded an MBE in 2020 for services to broadcasting and the culinary arts. Her previous cookery titles Nadiya Bakes, Nadiya's Fast Flavours and Nadiya's Everyday Baking were all bestselling cookbooks, bringing the best recipes from one of our most loved chefs to more than 200,000 kitchens across the UK.
