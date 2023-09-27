We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Things We Left Behind Lucy Score

Things We Left Behind Lucy Score

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

Things We Left Behind Lucy Score
THE ALL NEW NOVEL FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES MILLION-COPY BESTSELLING AUTHORTHE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FOLLOW-UP TO TIKTOK SENSATION THINGS WE NEVER GOT OVER AND 2023'S THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT________________________________________________________________________There was only one woman who could set me free.But I would rather set myself on fire than ask Sloane Walton for anything.Lucian Rollins is a lean, mean vengeance-seeking mogul. Determined to erase his abusive father's mark on his family name, he spends every waking minute pulling strings and building his empire. The more money and power he gains, the safer he feels.Except when it comes to one feisty small-town librarian.Although they are bonded by a dark secret from the past and their current mutual disdain, Sloane Walton only trusts Lucian as far as she can throw him. Until their bickering accidentally turns to foreplay, fanning flames of desire that can't be put out.But with Sloane eager to start a family and Lucian refusing to even consider the idea, these enemies-to-lovers are stuck at an impasse.And when Lucian learns the hard way that leaving Sloane is impossible, he vows to do everything he can to keep her safe. Whatever the cost . . .
Lucy Score is a Sunday Times and #1 New York Times bestselling author. She grew up in a literary family who insisted that the dinner table was for reading and earned a degree in journalism. She writes full-time from the Pennsylvania home she and Mr. Lucy share with their obnoxious cat, Cleo. When not spending hours crafting heartbreaker heroes and kick-ass heroines, Lucy can be found on the couch, in the kitchen, or at the gym. She hopes to someday write from a sailboat, or oceanfront condo, or tropical island with reliable Wi-Fi.
View all Paperback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here