Things We Left Behind Lucy Score

THE ALL NEW NOVEL FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES MILLION-COPY BESTSELLING AUTHOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FOLLOW-UP TO TIKTOK SENSATION THINGS WE NEVER GOT OVER AND 2023'S THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT ________________________________________________________________________ There was only one woman who could set me free. But I would rather set myself on fire than ask Sloane Walton for anything. Lucian Rollins is a lean, mean vengeance-seeking mogul. Determined to erase his abusive father's mark on his family name, he spends every waking minute pulling strings and building his empire. The more money and power he gains, the safer he feels. Except when it comes to one feisty small-town librarian. Although they are bonded by a dark secret from the past and their current mutual disdain, Sloane Walton only trusts Lucian as far as she can throw him. Until their bickering accidentally turns to foreplay, fanning flames of desire that can't be put out. But with Sloane eager to start a family and Lucian refusing to even consider the idea, these enemies-to-lovers are stuck at an impasse. And when Lucian learns the hard way that leaving Sloane is impossible, he vows to do everything he can to keep her safe. Whatever the cost . . .