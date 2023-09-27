We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
No One Saw It Coming Susan Lewis

No One Saw It Coming Susan Lewis

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

No One Saw It Coming Susan Lewis
Don't miss the new gripping novel from Sunday Times bestselling author Susan Lewis.Secrets lie at the heart of every family...When the unthinkable happens...Hanna's world is crumbling.An unimaginable crime has been committed, and everyone's looking for someone to blame. Her loved ones are under suspicion.Now Hanna must work out who is threatening her family - before it's too late.No one could have seen this coming...Real readers love Susan Lewis'Master storyteller Susan Lewis blends emotional family drama, heart-stopping tension and nail-biting suspense''A mesmerizing, immersive and emotional tale that is a struggle to put down''Had me hooked from the start''Best book I've had the pleasure to read in a very long time'
Susan Lewis is the internationally bestselling author of over forty books across the genres of family drama, thriller, suspense and crime. She is also the author of Just One More Day and One Day at a Time, the moving memoirs of her childhood in Bristol during the 1960s. Following periods of living in Los Angeles and the South of France, she currently lives in Gloucestershire with her husband, James, and her dog, Mimi.To find out more about Susan Lewis:www.susanlewis.comwww.facebook.com/SusanLewisBooks@susanlewisbooks
View all Paperback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here