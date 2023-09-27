No One Saw It Coming Susan Lewis

Don't miss the new gripping novel from Sunday Times bestselling author Susan Lewis. Secrets lie at the heart of every family... When the unthinkable happens... Hanna's world is crumbling. An unimaginable crime has been committed, and everyone's looking for someone to blame. Her loved ones are under suspicion. Now Hanna must work out who is threatening her family - before it's too late. No one could have seen this coming... Real readers love Susan Lewis 'Master storyteller Susan Lewis blends emotional family drama, heart-stopping tension and nail-biting suspense' 'A mesmerizing, immersive and emotional tale that is a struggle to put down' 'Had me hooked from the start' 'Best book I've had the pleasure to read in a very long time'