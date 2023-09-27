We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Mother T.M. Logan

The Mother T.M. Logan

The Mother T.M. Logan
THE GRIPPING NEW NOVEL FROM T.M. LOGAN, MASTER OF THE UP-ALL-NIGHT THRILLERHow far will she goto get her family back . . .You wake up, your husband is dead and you are the prime suspect. Your children have been taken away, your life sent into freefall - and yet you can barely remember anything about the night you lost everything.Ten years later you are released from prison. What do you do? Do you accept your fate, your conviction and leave your children to be raised by someone else?Or do you stop at nothing to find out the truth about what really happened that night - and to get your family back?Praise for THE MOTHER:'A tense and compelling thriller that demands to be read in one sitting, with a final twist that will make you gasp . . . Logan belongs in the top echelons of British thriller writers' Sunday Express'A true single-sitting read, The Mother is the best yet from the master of the heartbreaking, heart-pounding, head-spinning thriller' Ellery Lloyd, author of PEOPLE LIKE HER'I ripped through The Mother in a day, my heart in my mouth the entire time. Superbly plotted and packed full of danger, this is T.M. Logan's best, most adrenaline-fuelled thriller yet' Louise Candlish'A heart-pounding read that kept me gripped from start to finish' Sarah Pearse'An irresistible new thriller . . . the real triumph in The Mother is that fierce, flawed title character. She's a mother like no other' A.J. Finn, International bestselling author of The Woman in the Window'A heart-stopping, twisting, unmissable thrill-ride. The Mother kept me glued to my seat and guessing until the very end. No one does it better than T.M. Logan' Chris Whitaker'Sharply written and deeply emotive, The Mother is a gripping thriller that kept me turning the pages late into the night. This is T.M.Logan at his finest' Lucy Clarke'T.M. Logan is at the top of his game - The Mother is a propulsive novel of secrets, heartbreaking betrayal, and what lengths an individual goes to put 'family first'' L.V. Matthews'Unbearably tense from the very first chapter, and constantly shocking; T.M. Logan is a master of misdirection' Sharon Bolton'A true single-sitting read, The Mother is the best yet from the master of the heartbreaking, heart-pounding, head-spinning thriller' Ellery Lloyd, author of PEOPLE LIKE HER'A propulsive, unrelentingly compelling thriller' B. P Walter, Sunday Times bestselling author of THE DINNER GUEST'T.M. Logan takes you an emotional rollercoaster with his latest unputdownable thriller. He just gets better and better' Heidi Perks'Part mystery, part revenge story, 100% enthralling' Gillian McAllister, Sunday Times bestselling author of Wrong Place Wrong Time'A superbly crafted thriller about a woman reclaiming her life and past after a murder conviction. She will stop at nothing to clear her name and nothing will stop you turning the pages of this gripping read until the satisfying finale. Engrossing' Olivia Kiernan*Sunday Times bestseller - Sunday 12th March 2023*
T.M. Logan is a Sunday Times bestseller whose thrillers have sold more than two million copies in the UK and are published in 22 countries around the world. The Holiday was a Richard and Judy Book Club pick and is now a major NETFLIX drama. The Catch is now also being filmed for TV. Formerly a national newspaper journalist, he now writes full time and lives in Nottinghamshire with his wife and two children. Follow him on Twitter @TMLoganAuthor
