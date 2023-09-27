The Mother T.M. Logan

THE GRIPPING NEW NOVEL FROM T.M. LOGAN, MASTER OF THE UP-ALL-NIGHT THRILLER How far will she go to get her family back . . . You wake up, your husband is dead and you are the prime suspect. Your children have been taken away, your life sent into freefall - and yet you can barely remember anything about the night you lost everything. Ten years later you are released from prison. What do you do? Do you accept your fate, your conviction and leave your children to be raised by someone else? Or do you stop at nothing to find out the truth about what really happened that night - and to get your family back?