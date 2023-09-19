La Famiglia Rana Filled Pan-Fry Gnocchi Spinach & Mozzarella 280g

Pan-Fry Gnocchi with Spinach and Mozzarella Cheese Filling. design: bigfish.co.uk

Alone or On the Side? Made with vibrant, fresh ingredients, our pan-fry filled gnocchi will surprise you with their crispy outside and creamy filling inside. Perfect as a starter dish for easy entertaining or enjoy them as an irresistible side dish with family and friends!

Italy's Favourite *- Est. Verona 1962 *Source: IRI Database - Fresh Pasta - Year Ending Apr. '21 - Total Italy - Value Share Our Family From our beginnings in 1962, we've always been a family business. But we're not just talking sons and daughters. We count everyone who works with us, cooks with us, grows our ingredients and eats our pasta as a family member. So, fill your bowl and welcome to the family!

Live Life Generously Crisp & Creamy We thought you'd like to know we never, ever use hydrogenated fat

Gnocchi 70%: Potato Purée 61% (Water, Potato Flakes), Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Filling 30%: Spinach 27%, Ricotta Cheese (from Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (from Milk) 14%, Mascarpone Cheese (from Milk), Corn Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Whey Powder (from Milk), Potato Flakes, Salt, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk, Wheat), Garlic

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that also uses Eggs, Nuts, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Fish, Soybeans and Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Serving per pack: 2

Net Contents

280g ℮