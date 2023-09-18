Naturya SuperShake Fruity Greens 275g

Supershake Fruity Greens Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Find delicious recipes and learn more at naturya.com

A nutritionally complete superfood shake with oats, protein powder, apple, wheatgrass and spirulina to nourish your body and supercharge your day No added sugar* *Contains naturally occurring sugars. A nutritionally complete shake with oats, pea protein, apple, wheatgrass, spirulina and natural sweeteners. Just add water to quickly create a delicious shake or add to smoothies, porridge or yoghurt for a filling and nutritious meal to nourish your body. This Fruity Greens superfood blend is high in fibre and protein from plants, with 8 million bio cultures per serve, and is packed full of 26 vitamins and minerals to support an active lifestyle and keep you energised throughout the day. Contributes to... Energy Manganese, copper, iron, vitamin B12 and C contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism Muscle Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass

Supercharged nutritionally complete shake 26 vitamins and minerals 8 million bio cultures per serve High in protein and fibre Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 275G

High in protein and fibre No added sugar

Ingredients

Oats (Gluten) (24%), Sweetener (Erythritol, Steviol Glycoside from Stevia), Pea Protein Powder (14.5%), Coconut Milk Powder (Coconut Milk, Maltodextrin), Apple Powder (10%), Pineapple Powder (5%), Banana Powder, Baobab Powder, Date Powder, Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Potassium, Chloride, Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Fluoride, Selenium, Chromium, Molybdenum, Iodine), Thickener (Guar Gum), Barleygrass Powder, Wheatgrass Powder (1%), Spirulina Powder (1%), Natural Flavouring, Bacillus Coagulans

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Wheat and Barley. Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Net Contents

275g ℮

Preparation and Usage