Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Block 50g

Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Rim Block Cleaner - Experience a Relaxing, Long-Lasting Fragrance with Every Flush Escape from the outside world and enjoy some me-time with Bloo Spa Moments Rim Block. The toilet rim hanger creates a relaxing, long-lasting scent experience, transforming the toilet into a personal sanctuary. Enjoy an indulgent fragrance release with every flush that results in a cosy, feel-good atmosphere. The toilet freshener has a unique formula with luxurious essential oils, carefully selected to soothe the senses. Experience a clean and fresh toilet with Bloo's toilet freshener blocks 4 Function Formula (with patented technology):​ 1. Indulging Fragrance - Releases a refreshing, long-lasting scent in the bathroom 2. Active cleaning foam - Cleans the toilet with every flush 3. Anti-limescale - Formulation prevents limescale forming 4. Dirt protection - Prevents new dirt sticking Simply hang the scented toilet bowl cleaner hanger on the rim of the toilet bowl and adjust it to the flow of water. When the toilet is flushed, experience the cleanliness and freshness of soothing essential oil scents in the bathroom. The carton and basket are recyclable. To recycle the carton of the hanging toilet bowl cleaner, separate it from the blister bubble. Product benefits: • Relaxing scent experience with every flush • Intense, long-lasting fragrance • Natural aromas with soothing essential oils • 4-function formula cleans and freshens the toilet • Easy-to-use automatic toilet bowl cleaner

Pack size: 50G

>30%: Anionic Surfactants, 5-15%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfumes, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene

50g ℮

