We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Block 50g
image 1 of Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Block 50gimage 2 of Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Block 50gimage 3 of Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Block 50gimage 4 of Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Block 50g

Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Block 50g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£50.00/kg

Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Block 50g WWW.CLEANRIGHT.EUA Charter member
Bloo Spa Moments Harmony Toilet Rim Block Cleaner - Experience a Relaxing, Long-Lasting Fragrance with Every FlushEscape from the outside world and enjoy some me-time with Bloo Spa Moments Rim Block. The toilet rim hanger creates a relaxing, long-lasting scent experience, transforming the toilet into a personal sanctuary. Enjoy an indulgent fragrance release with every flush that results in a cosy, feel-good atmosphere. The toilet freshener has a unique formula with luxurious essential oils, carefully selected to soothe the senses.Experience a clean and fresh toilet with Bloo's toilet freshener blocks 4 Function Formula (with patented technology):​1. Indulging Fragrance - Releases a refreshing, long-lasting scent in the bathroom2. Active cleaning foam - Cleans the toilet with every flush3. Anti-limescale - Formulation prevents limescale forming4. Dirt protection - Prevents new dirt stickingSimply hang the scented toilet bowl cleaner hanger on the rim of the toilet bowl and adjust it to the flow of water. When the toilet is flushed, experience the cleanliness and freshness of soothing essential oil scents in the bathroom. The carton and basket are recyclable. To recycle the carton of the hanging toilet bowl cleaner, separate it from the blister bubble.Product benefits:• Relaxing scent experience with every flush• Intense, long-lasting fragrance• Natural aromas with soothing essential oils• 4-function formula cleans and freshens the toilet• Easy-to-use automatic toilet bowl cleaner
Your loo should always be bloo!
Certified as child safe DIN EN 862 (2016)© A.I.S.E.
PremiumIndulging scent experience made to lastWith essential oils
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

>30%: Anionic Surfactants, 5-15%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfumes, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Hang the toilet block on the rim of the toilet.

View all Toilet Cleaners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here