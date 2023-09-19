Alpro Barista Coconut Chilled Drink 750ml

Coconut drink with soya, added calcium and vitamins, flash pasteurised. Tasty & Useful And did you know that besides being delicious, the leftover coconut shells can also be used to build ropes, nets or doormats?

Created with Baristas ...Fbulously foamable for your best coffee every time, hot or cold. And it's easy to steam, with a superb layer of microfoam for beautiful latte art. Hot and frothy or chilled. This tropical taste will add a dreamy twist to your coffee creations.

Tetra Pak®, Tetra Rex® FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Tetra Pak® supports FSC®

World Barista Championship - 2023 Sponsor Fabulously Foamable With Soya A source of Calcium and Plant Protein Plant-Based with Calcium Source of calcium & vit. B12, D2 Low in fat Naturally lactose free Free from colours & preservatives Plant-Based Yumminess Free from dairy and gluten Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 750ML

Source of calcium & vit. B12, D2 Low in fat

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk [5.7%] [Coconut Cream [2.6%), Water]], Hulled Soya Beans [3.8%], Sugar, Fructose, Acidity Regulators [Potassium Phosphates], Calcium [Calcium Carbonate], Sea Salt, Flavouring, Stabiliser [Gellan Gum], Vitamins B12, D2

Allergy Information

May contain Traces of Nuts [no Peanuts] For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for Steam to max 65°C Hot, cold & cold brew Coffee Lovers 1. Keep me cool I work best chilled. 2. Pop me in your milk frother or a pan to heat. 3. Keep me below 65°C. 4. If using a pan. Foam up with a hand mixer until I double in size, then tap the pan to pop the air bubbles. 5. Your fabulous foam is ready. Time to show off your latte art skills! Shake well. Can be used hot or cold, in all coffee applications as an alternative to milk.

