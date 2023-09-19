We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Alpro Barista Coconut Chilled Drink 750ml

£1.75

£2.33/litre

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 100 ml serving contains:
Energy
140kJ
33kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 140 kJ / 33 kcal

Coconut drink with soya, added calcium and vitamins, flash pasteurised.Tasty & UsefulAnd did you know that besides being delicious, the leftover coconut shells can also be used to build ropes, nets or doormats?
Created with Baristas...Fbulously foamable for your best coffee every time, hot or cold. And it's easy to steam, with a superb layer of microfoam for beautiful latte art.Hot and frothy or chilled. This tropical taste will add a dreamy twist to your coffee creations.
Tetra Pak®, Tetra Rex®FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.orgTetra Pak® supports FSC®
World Barista Championship - 2023 SponsorFabulously FoamableWith SoyaA source of Calcium and Plant ProteinPlant-Based with CalciumSource of calcium & vit. B12, D2Low in fatNaturally lactose freeFree from colours & preservativesPlant-Based YumminessFree from dairy and glutenSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 750ML
Source of calcium & vit. B12, D2Low in fat

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk [5.7%] [Coconut Cream [2.6%), Water]], Hulled Soya Beans [3.8%], Sugar, Fructose, Acidity Regulators [Potassium Phosphates], Calcium [Calcium Carbonate], Sea Salt, Flavouring, Stabiliser [Gellan Gum], Vitamins B12, D2

Allergy Information

May contain Traces of Nuts [no Peanuts] For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions forSteam to max 65°CHot, cold & cold brewCoffee Lovers1. Keep me cool I work best chilled.2. Pop me in your milk frother or a pan to heat.3. Keep me below 65°C.4. If using a pan. Foam up with a hand mixer until I double in size, then tap the pan to pop the air bubbles.5. Your fabulous foam is ready. Time to show off your latte art skills!Shake well. Can be used hot or cold, in all coffee applications as an alternative to milk.

Additives

Free From ColoursFree From Preservatives

