Voltarolnaturals Gel Organic Muscle Recovery 50Ml

VoltarolNaturals Organic muscle recovery gel, with arnica 50ml

BENEFIT FROM A NATURAL FORMULATION Looking to cool and soothe tense or tired muscles naturally?* Try the organic-certified VoltarolNaturals Organic Muscle Recovery Gel that leverages the natural power of six carefully selected plants.** What is in it? VoltarolNaturals harnesses the power of six plants: Arnica, Aloe Vera, Horse Chestnut, Centella, Gaultheria and Peppermint. The plant-based blend has been specially formulated to naturally soothe and refresh tense, stiff or tired muscle areas. When can you use it? Whether it's post-exercise, after a long day at work, or out and about, VoltarolNaturals gel allows for targeted application to soothe and refresh your muscles from first application. Gently massage to apply the gel to cool and soothe tense muscles – and then get back to your day! Use two to three times per day, or as often as you need to. Why is it such a great product? VoltarolNaturals ingredients are cultivated to the highest organic standards in a high-quality extraction process. The vegan-friendly*** gel is dermatologically tested, and is free-from synthetic preservatives, dyes and perfumes. VoltarolNaturals gel also comes in a fully recyclable tube, cap and carton. *95% natural ingredients. Calculation is based on natural content including water formulation. **organic ingredients equate to 88% ***contains no animal or animal-derived ingredients. 1. SIX PLANTS & HERBAL EXTRACTS: A plant-based, vegan-friendly* gel with a carefully selected blend of six tried and tested plants: Arnica, Aloe Vera, Horse Chestnut, Centella, Gaultheria and Peppermint. *contains no animal or animal-derived ingredients 2. COOLS & SOOTHES TENSE, TIRED MUSCLES: A versatile gel - post-exercise, or after a long day sat at a desk, VoltarolNaturals refreshes, soothes and moisturises contracted, tense muscle areas 3. ORGANIC CERTIFIED: Plant-based organic gel that is certified organic* with a carefully selected blend of natural ingredients ideal for everyday life. *organic ingredients equate to 88% 4. FREE-FROM & DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED: VoltarolNaturals contains herbal ingredients that are extracted through high-quality production standards free-from synthetic preservatives, dyes and perfumes 5. APPLY ANYTIME, ANYWHERE: The aloe vera based gel is quick-drying and non-sticky, so you are free to apply daily - whenever and wherever

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aloe barbadensis leaf*, alcohol denat.*, glycerin, betaine, carrageenan, aqua, xylitol, mentha piperita oil, arnica montana flower extract, aesculus hippocastanum seed extract*, gaultheria procumbens leaf oil, glucose, centella asiatica leaf extract, citric acid, limonene, linalool. *organic ingredients equate to 88% of the total

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage